Nor’easter 2017 timeline: What to expect

NEW YORK – A powerful nor’easter hitting the tri-state area could bring up two feet of snow and devastating winds Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll see as the storm arrives.

12 a.m. – 5 a.m.

A blizzard warning goes in to effect for New York City, Nassau and western Suffolk counties in Long Island, northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. A winter storm warning remains in effect through Tuesday evening for the remainder of the tri-state area. Snow begins to fall and overspread the tri-state area until the morning rush hour.

NJ Transit bus and Access link service stops running at 12:01 a.m. and remain suspended for the rest of the day, according to NJ Transit. Service on elevated subway lines will at end at 4 a.m., according to Gov. Cuomo. A decision awaits about other mass transit systems.

5.am. to 10 a.m.

The heaviest snowfall will occur during this time for New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey. At some points during this period, snow could fall at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Tuesday for Long Island and the Jersey Shore. Tides will be 2 to 3 feet above normal for the morning high tide cycle which will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. depending on locations.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The snow will mix with sleet and rain over eastern Long Island, central and southern New Jersey during the late morning and afternoon. Precipitation will remain all snow in the Hudson Valley, Connecticut and northwestern NJ.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The nor’easter will taper off, starting with central New Jersey and Long Island, then New York City before finishing off in Connecticut.

By the end of it all, New York City should see between 12 and 18 inches. Northwest New Jersey and Hudson Valley will get the brunt of it, receiving up to two feet of snow. Central Long Island and interior New Jersey could have totals between 6 and 12 inches. While eastern Long Island and southern New Jersey will get anywhere from 3 to 6 inches.