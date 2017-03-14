How much snow has fallen in NYC, NJ, Long Island

NEW YORK — The blizzard warning has been canceled in some areas, but snow is still coming down.
Total accumulations are expected to be 4 to 8 inches in New York City. Accumulation totals will be about 6 to 10 inches in northeastern New Jersey, western Long Island and coastal Connecticut. The northwest of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley should still get 18 to 24 inches of snow.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:
8:15 AM:
Newark Airport, New Jersey: 3.5 inches
Central Park, New York: 4 inches
Mahopac Falls, New York: 8 inches
LaGuardia Airport, New York: 5.9 inches
John F. Kennedy Airport, New York: 3.9 inches
Upton, New York: 2.9 inches
Islip Airport: 2.8 inches
Mount Sinai, New York: 2.7 inches
7:30 AM:
West Milford, New Jersey: 5.5 inches
7:00 AM
Hoboken, New Jersey: 2.8 inches
Woodbury, New York: 3.5 inches
Selden, New York: 3.5 inches
North Babylon, New York: 3.5 inches
Sayville, New York: 3.3 inches
6:15 AM
Milford, Connecticut: 4 inches
5:30 AM
New Haven, Connecticut: 2.5 inches
Mahwah, New Jersey: 4.2 inches