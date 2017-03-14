How much snow has fallen in NYC, NJ, Long Island

NEW YORK — The blizzard warning has been canceled in some areas, but snow is still coming down.

Total accumulations are expected to be 4 to 8 inches in New York City. Accumulation totals will be about 6 to 10 inches in northeastern New Jersey, western Long Island and coastal Connecticut. The northwest of New Jersey and the Hudson Valley should still get 18 to 24 inches of snow.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

8:15 AM:

Newark Airport, New Jersey: 3.5 inches

Central Park, New York: 4 inches

Mahopac Falls, New York: 8 inches

LaGuardia Airport, New York: 5.9 inches

John F. Kennedy Airport, New York: 3.9 inches

Upton, New York: 2.9 inches

Islip Airport: 2.8 inches

Mount Sinai, New York: 2.7 inches

7:30 AM:

West Milford, New Jersey: 5.5 inches

7:00 AM

Hoboken, New Jersey: 2.8 inches

Woodbury, New York: 3.5 inches

Selden, New York: 3.5 inches

North Babylon, New York: 3.5 inches

Sayville, New York: 3.3 inches

6:15 AM

Milford, Connecticut: 4 inches

5:30 AM

New Haven, Connecticut: 2.5 inches

Mahwah, New Jersey: 4.2 inches