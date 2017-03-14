Houses under construction collapse in Far Rockaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Homes under construction collapsed in Far Rockaway Tuesday as a powerful late-winter storm swept through the area, bringing with it snow, sleet and gusty winds.

A pair of two-story homes on Beach 7th Street collapsed Tuesday morning.

Crews at the scene told PIX11 News they suspect ice and snow weighed down the structures causing them to buckle. Witnesses said a strong gust of wind came through before the collapse.

A neighbor said he "suddently felt the wind go right through my house," then he went outside to see the houses crumbled. His son said it felt as if a truck sped by their home.

No was inside the house at the time and no construction crews were working on the structure, police and fire officials said.