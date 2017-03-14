Group of men, women beat Bronx mom; plant drugs in her children’s toys

FOREST HOUSES, the Bronx — Home invaders beat a Bronx mom and planted drugs in her children’s toys Monday night, police said.

Four people entered the Bronx apartment of a 27-year-old woman around 7 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Three of them punched and kicked the woman.

One of them planted drugs in her children’s toys, police said. They took pictures of the drugs and threatened to call police and share the pictures with them if the woman ratted them out.

The group also took the woman’s cellphone after they attacked her.

Police responded to the scene and arrested two of the four in the Fulton Avenue building: Jason Dickerson, 29, and Fantausha Nelson, 29, police said. Dickerson has a lengthy criminal history.

Dickerson was charged with robbery and criminal possession of stolen property, police said. Nelson was charged with robbery.

Two of the people – a man and a woman who police describe as being in their 20s – fled the scene.