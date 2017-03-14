BLIZZARD WARNING: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Fire breaks out at Upper East Side mansion

Posted 3:35 AM, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:36AM, March 14, 2017

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – Firefighters are on the scene of fire inside an Upper East Side mansion early Tuesday.

It began on the fifth floor of 7 E 84th St. around 2:30 a.m. and has then spread to all six floors of the residence, FDNY said.

The lavish mansion, which is more than 130 years old, was evacuated, according to the FDNY. There are no reported injuries.

The city’s office of emergency management tweeted to nearby residents close their windows and vehicles to avoid the area due to smoke.

