Woman, 72, with dementia goes missing in Brooklyn ahead of dangerous storm

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A 72-year-old woman with dementia has gone missing in Brooklyn and city officials are asking for the public’s help to find her before a massive snow storm hits the area.

Mercedes Lopez disappeared from Schaefer Street and Wilson Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management. Lopez is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 130 pounds.

Additional details about Lopez, like when she was last seen, were not provided.

#SilverAlert: Mercedes Lopez, F/H/72, 5'2" & 130lbs w/dementia, from Schaefer St & Wilson Ave, BK. If seen, call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/ES8Mduxusm — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) March 13, 2017

OEM issued a Silver Alert for the 72-year-old several hours before a storm is forecast to hit the region, dumping 12 to 20 inches on the five boroughs and Long Island as powerful wind gusts could reach 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

If anyone sees Lopez, they should call 911, the city said.