Wagner Houses residents say there’s been no heat in their building for days

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan – Inside Jessica Gonzalez's apartment at the Wagner Houses, abuela is shivering huddled under a mass of blankets.

It's been that way for days after boiler problems created frigid conditions inside their building.

"This is unbelievable we're living like we're living outside," Gonzalez said.

Among the tools Gonzalez is using to keep her family warm: her stove, an electrical fireplace and several heaters.

"If by tomorrow we have no heat, I'm going to stop paying for rent," Gonzales said.

The apartment is situated near the East River and the National Weather Service says this area has a wind chill of 19 degrees, which is why PIX11 viewer Nefratiti asked to get answers.

She said her apartment is an ice box and has to take care of her mother who has cancer, diabetes and congenital heart failure. They're forced to use the stove to keep warm.

Residents in the building are resorting to space heaters because they've reached out to NYCHA, submitting work tickets and receiving no response.

"I have heaters in every one of my rooms," one resident told PIX11. "A portable heater which is also a fire hazard."

A spokesperson with NYCHA told PIX11 a representative would check in on the heating problems Sunday night.