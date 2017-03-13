Train hits car on LIRR’s West Hempstead branch; service suspended

MALVERNE, NY — An LIRR train smashed into a car with a passenger inside Monday morning, officials said.

The West Hempstead Branch is suspended in both directions following the collision near Westwood Station.

Customers are advised to use alternate branches, such as the Hempstead or Far Rockaway branches, or alternate stations, such as Lynbrook or Valley Stream.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash. No information is available on the condition of the car passenger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.