Tractor-trailer hits overpass on FDR Drive; backs up traffic

QUEENS — A tractor-trailer hit an overpass on the southbound FDR Drive at 89th Street Monday morning. This is the second time this has happened in recent weeks.

Traffic is backed up to the 130s on the FDR.

Trucks are not supposed to use the FDR Drive; they’re too tall to squeeze under the overpasses.

Officials are still working to unwedge the truck from the overpass. Once they do, they’ll have to check the overpass for damage.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.