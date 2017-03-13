Products to help you look your best with little sleep

Friday is National Sleep Day and we’ve got some great beauty products that do all of the work while you’re catching your z’s so you can get your sleep, but wake up looking super chic. Here to show us some of them is our beauty expert and friend, Milly Almodovar.

To make that blowout last a few days longer:

SILKE London Hair Wrap $56 : I only wash and style my hair once or twice a week. There’s no need to do it more than that as it can strip your hair of its natural oils. I always sleep with a Silke Hair Wrap to maintain my blowout and shine to my hair. Made of the finest 100% silk, ultra-chic and comfortable to wear, The SILKE Hair Wrap cocoons hair to eliminate the nightly friction that causes breakages, frizz and split ends. What I love about these though is that they are pretty enough that you can even wear them outside. So lots of times after I get my blowout from the salon, I put my hair in pincurls and wear the hair turban on the street. . They come in five gorgeous colors. Did I mention this is how Salma Hayek maintains her blowout too?

A Pillowcase That Stops Acne-

HYGENIE $29.99– Acne is the biggest complaint dermatologist are seeing from the ages of 21-29 now so it’s no longer a teen problem. It’s everyone’s problem. Each day we come in contact with millions of germs that attach to our face, hair, and hands. Even after washing, many of these germs and bacteria remain on our body and face, and when we go to sleep, we transfer those germs and bacteria to our pillowcase. Research has shown that most people wash their pillowcases an average of once per week, which is plenty of time for those germs and bacteria to grow and spread causing acne breakouts and strange odors on the pillow. Introducing the Hygenie Ionic Silver Pillowcase. This pillowcase is infused with positively charged silver ions that kill 99.9% of germs and odor causing bacteria on contact. http://www.amazon.com or http://www.buyhygenie.com

Fun Fact: The best time to use an antiaging product is at night because that is when your skin is repairing itself.

To repair skin from daily pollution.

Exuviance Overnight Recovery Masque $65- NYC is loaded with pollution and a study came out last year showing that pollution is one of the top causes of wrinkles, and dark spots on the face . Prevent that all while you sleep. This contains an Anti-Pollution Complex to help neutralize the effects of daily pollution and environmental damage including free radicals and harmful metals. Evening Primrose Oil strengthen skin’s protective barrier for stronger, more resilient skin. http://www.exuviance.com or ulta.com

Wakeup to glowing JLO skin

Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Peel $88

Spring is coming and it’s time to get rid of that old skin, and reveal some gorgeous glowing new skin. This peel contains the only proven anti-wrinkle product on the market retinol. This pro-strength ferulic and retinol peel rapidly retextures the appearance of skin and supports natural repair for your best complexion ever, while a replenishing moisture complex keeps skin in perfect balance. Multitasking while you sleep, this advanced treatment supports collagen production, reduces the look of wrinkles, and restores the feel of firmness so you can wake up to a remarkably smoother, firmer, and radiant complexion. http://www.sephora.com

To Plump Up The Skin-

Trufora Intensive Night Treatment $40 This new brand is really killing it right now and is everywhere! Hyaluronic Acid is one of my favorite hydrating ingredients and this cream contains it and other ingredients that keep skin looking it’s best. This cream deeply rehydrated and smoothes the skin while you sleep. It also contains shea butter, antioxidant polyphenols & algae rejuvenate skin.

Sio SkinPad Overnight Wrinkle Decollete Smoother $69.95

I see a lot of women that look super young in the face and then when it comes to the decollete it totally reveals their true age. Why do people always forget about the decollete when it comes to aging? The decollete is super thin and doesn’t have many oil glands so it’s not being hydrated. This SkinPad is custom designed to be worn on the chest décolletage. It is worn overnight, during which time it restores the natural, youthful beauty of the décolleté, while also helping prevent future wrinkles from forming. Each SkinPads lasts for 15 uses, and can be rinsed under water or washed with a mild soap to revitalize the adhesive anytime. When silicone is placed on skin, a environment is created between the skin and the silicone. It is this very unique environment that helps skin heal itself. The result is moisture drawn up from lower skin layers to the outside layers (the dermis), causing the dermis to plump, fill in and smooth itself and collagen is created. Visuals (will show Sukie how to apply)

Quick Tip

Celeb’s Quick Fix:

SKII Signs Eye Mask $115

If you ever wake up and your eyes are a bit puffy, use Chrissy Teigen and Cate Blanchet”s secret. They swear by the SKII Signs Eye Mask which you apply under the eye area for 15 minutes. It contains vitamin B3, B5 and other hydrating ingredients. Tip: keep these in the refrigerator so when you apply they are cool to the touch and will knock out any morning puffiness.

