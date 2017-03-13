NYC sues Verizon, claims broken promises on Fios cable

NEW YORK — New York City is suing Verizon, saying the phone giant broke its 2008 promise to make its Fios cable service available to all city residents.

The city says Verizon missed a 2014 deadline to extend wire by every home or apartment building in the city — in technical parlance, “passing” the home. The city also argues that Verizon hasn’t installed service for thousands who requested it.

Verizon disagrees with the city’s definition of “passing” a home and says its cable and high-speed internet network does “pass” all households. In a letter Friday, Verizon says 2.2 million households have access. Verizon said Monday that it is “committed” to expanding Fios availability to another 1 million households.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in a New York state court.

Rich Young, a spokesman for Verizon, released the following statement about the suit:

“Verizon has proposed investing nearly an additional $1 billion in fiber in NYC over the next four years. We also have committed to continuing to expand Fios availability in New York City to another 1 million households – and thousands more small businesses – in addition to the 2.2 million residences that can already get service today. At a time when communities across the country are seeking and encouraging broadband investments like these, the City is inexplicably turning its back on this investment and its residents by pursuing foolish litigation that will harm jobs, business growth and technology competition throughout all five boroughs. The De Blasio administration is disingenuously attempting to rewrite the terms of an agreement made with his predecessor and is acting in its own political self-interests that are completely at odds with what’s best for New Yorkers. We plan to vigorously fight the city’s allegations.”