NYC public schools closed Tuesday

New York City public schools are closed Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

A massive blizzard is expected to bring up to two feet of snow to the area. The snow should start late Monday night.

Because of tonight's expected snowstorm, @NYCSchools will be CLOSED tomorrow, March 14th. https://t.co/FwWgV3bFaw—

Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 13, 2017

Mayor de Blasio is advising everyone remain off the roads Tuesday. The New York City Emergency Management Department today issued a hazardous travel advisory.

“New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Besides the snow, it will be cold. We urge you to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep roads clear for Sanitation crews and first responders.”

The nor’easter is expected to be the biggest storm of this winter. Snow could continue into Wednesday. Total accumulations will be between 12 and 20 inches for New York City. There will also be gusts between 40 to 55 mph.

“Heavy snow will make travel difficult on Tuesday. New Yorkers should avoid driving and use mass transit when possible,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “We are working closely with our agency partners to coordinate the City’s preparations for the storm.”