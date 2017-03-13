Michael Cerveris to perform at ‘Convergences – Indie Artists Series’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris and his band The Accomplices will appear at one of New York’s newest performing arts center, The Sheen Center, this month to perform songs from his acoustic album "Piety." He will also perform selections from his albums "Dog Eared" and "Hinterland." The performance is part of The Sheen Center's “Convergences – Indie Artists Series.”

Cerveris has also appeared on several hit TV series including "Fringe" and "The Good Wife."

