Man eggs Trump Tower in New York

MANHATTAN — President Donald Trump found himself with egg on his face Sunday night; or at least his namesake tower did.

A tourist from Cambridge, Massachusetts armed with eggs launched his yolk-filled ammunition at Trump Tower around 10:40 p.m., police said. No one was injured in the incident, but an unclear number of eggs were destroyed.

President Trump was not in New York at the time. He has not visited his home city since his inauguration in January.

An NYPD spokesman said Travis Moonschein, the 36-year-old alleged egg thrower, posed no threat to the President.

Officers stopped Moonschein after he threw several eggs, officials said. He was charged with criminal tampering and littering.

It is not clear what prompted Moonschein’s egg attack on Trump Tower.

Moonschein is an artist, sculptor and painter, according to online profiles.