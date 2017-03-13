NJ man charged with killing 3 women, hurting 4th, set for court

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man charged with killing three women and attempting to kill a fourth is due in court.

A grand jury indicted Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 20, in the deaths and sexual assaults of the three women between September and November.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Newark Monday.

Wheeler-Weaver is charged in the deaths of 20-year-old New Jersey City University student Sarah Butler, of Montclair; 33-year-old Joanne Brown, of Newark; and 19-year-old Robin West, of Philadelphia.

He was charged with attempting to kill a 34-year-old woman in November, but investigators said she survived and was released from a hospital.

Butler’s body was found in Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange on Dec. 1. A work crew found Brown’s body at a vacant house in Orange on Dec. 5.

