Here’s everything Netflix has added in March that you can watch on your snow day

Schools are canceled tomorrow and Mayor Bill de Blasio has advised against traveling on city roads. Netflix is on hand to provide plenty of entertainment as New York City is blanketed in up to two feet of snow.

Here’s everything that was added to Netflix this month:

March 1:

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

March 3

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

March 4

Safe Haven (2013)

March 5

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

March 9

Thithi (2015)

March 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

March 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Netflix will also be posting two movies tomorrow: Disney’s Pete’s Dragon and Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame.