Gov. Christie declares state of emergency for NJ ahead of massive snowstorm

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Gov. Chris Christie has declared a state of emergency as New Jersey prepares for a snowstorm that threatens blizzard conditions in some areas.

Forecasters say 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected in northern areas, while central Jersey will likely see 6 to 12 inches. About 4 to 5 inches is expected in southern areas, where rain and sleet is expected to mix in with the snow.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for 13 of the state’s 21 counties: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Monmouth, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

Coastal flood warnings are also in effect.

Christie urged residents to stay off the roads, citing the dangerous travel conditions. He says that the state’s salt supply is at 75 percent of its capacity because of the mild winter.

State offices will be closed Tuesday.