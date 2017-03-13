Fired janitor beats former boss with baseball at at Staten Island hospital

SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island — A disgruntled former employee assaulted his old boss at Staten Island University North with a baseball bat Sunday evening, an NYPD spokesman said.
Leon Morris, 55, used to work as a janitor at the hospital, police officials said. He confronted his old boss, a 58-year-old woman, around 5 p.m. Sunday.
He had a knife and a baseball bat and allegedly attacked the woman, an NYPD spokesman said. She suffered a fractured skull, but is now in stable condition.
Police arrested Morris and recovered the bat and a knife at the scene, police officials said.
Morris was charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
Police have not released the name of the victim. It was not immediately clear when or why Morris was fired from Staten Island University North.