Blizzard warning issued ahead of powerful nor’easter arriving tonight

NEW YORK – The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning ahead of the nor’easter arriving in the tri-state area late Monday night into Tuesday.

The winter blast is expected to bring strong and gusty winds, with snow accumulations between 12 and 20 inches for New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester, southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, northern Middlesex and New London counties. The highest amounts are expected to fall to the north and west.

The warning goes into effect Monday night. The snow rate could reach two to four inches per hour early Tuesday morning.

Gusts will be 40 to 55 mph in the New York and New Jersey metro region. They’ll be even stronger across eastern Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

Portions of northeast New Jersey, northern Westchester, northern Fairfield and northern New Haven counties are now under a blizzard watch, according to the NWS. They will see between 18 inches and 2 feet of snow and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Some eastern New Jersey counties will also be under the blizzard watch, but their snow totals are only supposed to reach 10 to 14 inches.

The NWS also says the conditions will make travel dangerous to due to whiteout conditions. Several roads may be impassable and power outages are possible.