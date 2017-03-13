Blizzard warning expands to cover much of the tri-state

NEW YORK — A blizzard warning now covers much of the tri-state area, expanding to include much of New Jersey and southern Connecticut in addition to the five boroughs and Nassau County, as a major snow storm barrels toward the region.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service’s blizzard warning applies to New York City, New Jersey, western Long Island, southern Westchester, southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, southern Middlesex and northern New London counties.

The snow is forecast to fall starting late Monday into Tuesday evening, with 2 to 4 inches per hour early Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.

Between 12 and 20 inches of snow are expected by the time the storm moves out. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the storm has potential to rank among the most significant late-winter storms in recent memory.