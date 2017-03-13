2 people struck by train in Jackson Heights

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Two people were injured after being struck by a No. 7 train in Queens Monday night.

Firefighters pulled the victims from the tracks around 10 p.m. near 82nd Street-Roosevelt Avenue in the Jackson Heights section of the borough.

They were taken to the hospital where one victim is critical and the other in serious condition, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear why the two were on the tracks.

According to the MTA, No. 7 trains are running with delays in both directions. Commuters should allow for additional travel time.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.