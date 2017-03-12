Police fatally shoot pit bulls in Bushwick; man hospitalized for dog bites

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police fatally shot two pit bulls after the animals attacked a man in a Bushwick home Saturday night.

The man was in the basement of a Hanock Street home when two pit bulls got loose, police officials said. It is not yet clear if the man owned the pit bulls or if the man lived at the Hanock Street home.

Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and fatally shot the pit bulls.

The man was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment to bite wounds, police said. His name has not been released.