New York offers free tax help for eligible residents

ALBANY, N.Y. — Low- and middle-income New York residents can take advantage of free tax filing assistance events.

New York officials say they are helping to provide free help at 54 locations statewide. The tax help events are being held around the state this month.

Taxpayers with adjusted gross household incomes of $64,000 or less qualify to file their tax return using free online software at these events.

Eligible taxpayers who can’t attend a free-filing event can access free software at the New York state tax department’s web site.

Tax returns are due by April 18.