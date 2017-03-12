Manhattan special needs music school performs concert of thanks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan – 32-year-old Daniel Trush has so much to be thankful for as he sings a song he wrote with his music director, Jerry Powers.

You see, 20 years ago Daniel, at age 12, had five brain aneurysms and wasn't expected to survive. But thanks to wonderful doctors and an incredibly supportive family, Daniel not only survived but is thriving as a singer and music teacher at a special needs music school created by his family called Daniel's Music Foundation.

"I feel very thankful," Daniel said, "for all the people in my life that have supported me."

Ken Trush, Daniel's father, made a promise to his son two decades ago that if he survived, the father would do everything possible to give Daniel the best life possible.

"The chances of him surviving were so small," Ken Trush said. "So when he did, we wanted him to have a great life, a meaningful life, we wanted to share what we do with music with others," Trush said.

Daniel recently had a medical emergency that makes this free Concert of Thanks even more poignant.

The Trush family invited all those friends and family members who have been helping Daniel for more than two decades.

"This concert is incredible," Michael Trush, Daniel's younger brother said. "It's a nice culmination of what Danny and the whole family has been through. He is able to show the man he's become and the incredible talents and abilities he continues to have," the brother added.

More than 5,000 special needs children and adults attend the classes at Daniels Music Foundation in East Harlem. Many of those classes are tuition free.

And many attending this free concert also say thank you to Daniel and his family.

"He is such a loving, caring person," Gloria Rios, the mother of a 15-year-old performing in the concert told PIX11. "It is like a family here," Rios added.