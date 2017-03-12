Man, 77, goes missing in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 77-year-old man who vanished during a dangerously cold arctic blast and ahead of a potentially crippling blizzard.

Manuel Pacheco was last seen about noon on Saturday a couple blocks from his home on Taylor near Westchester avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

He’s described as being 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray bubble jacket, brown pants, black sneakers and a black beanie with the words “Parts Authority” written on it.

Anyone who sees Pacheco or knows his whereabouts if urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).