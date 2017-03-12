BLIZZARD WATCH: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Man, 77, goes missing in the Bronx

Posted 3:52 PM, March 12, 2017

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 77-year-old man who vanished during a dangerously cold arctic blast and ahead of a potentially crippling blizzard.

Manuel Pacheco was last seen about noon on Saturday a couple blocks from his home on Taylor near Westchester avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Manuel Pacheco, of the Bronx, went missing on March 11, 2017. (NYPD)

He’s described as being 5 feet tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray bubble jacket, brown pants, black sneakers and a black beanie with the words “Parts Authority” written on it.

Anyone who sees Pacheco or knows his whereabouts if urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).