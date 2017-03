FLUSHING, Queens – A fire ripped through a Chinese restaurant in Flushing, Queens Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. at Lake Pavilion, located at 60-15 Main St., FDNY said. Crews are still working to control the blaze.

There are no reported injuries so far, FDNY says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.