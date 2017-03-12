Driver crashes into tree, car, fence in Queens; passenger critically injured

WOODHAVEN, Queens — A man was critically injured in Queens early Sunday after a speeding car lost control and smashed into fence.

The 28-year-old man was a passenger in the car as it sped through the streets of Woodhaven around 4:15 a.m., police said. The driver lost control and the car smashed into a tree, a parked car and a fence. The crash happened around Atlantic Avenue and 84th Street.

The driver got out of the car and fled the scene on foot, police said. The 28-year-old passenger was left in the car.

He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, police said. The man is in critical condition.

Police have not released a name for the injured man.