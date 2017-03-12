BLIZZARD WATCH: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Baby girl dies after sleeping mom rolls onto her: sources

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 2-month-old girl died Sunday after her mother apparently rolled on top of her while sleeping, police sources said.

Police received a 911 call around 9:45 a.m. Sunday for an unconscious baby in a 5th Avenue building near 112th Street, officials said. The baby girl was unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed Kourtny Williams to Mt. Sinai Hospital, but she didn’t make it.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.