Authorities: 3 teenage boys carjack taxi driver at gunpoint in NJ

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say three teenage boys robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint and drove off in the vehicle after he fled.

Hamilton Township police say the driver picked up the teens around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Pleasantville and drove them to Mays Landing. One teen then allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver’s head and demanded money.

The driver soon ran off and the teens drove away. But police soon found the taxi and located three teens who matched the suspects’ description.

Authorities say two of the teens had items belonging to the taxi driver. Officers also found a loaded revolver nearby.

The teens — identified only as two 15-year-old Pleasantville residents and a 16-year-old Atlantic City boy — were charged with armed robbery, carjacking, conspiracy, theft and weapons offenses.