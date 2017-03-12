Armed men steal wallet from man getting a haircut in the Bronx

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — A 48-year-old man lost more than just some hair when he was getting a haircut last Sunday; he also had his wallet stolen at gunpoint.

Three armed men walked into a Westchester Avenue barbershop on March 5 around 4:30 p.m. and demanded wallets from everyone inside, an NYPD spokesperson said. They took at least one wallet from a 48-year-old man as he was getting a hair cut and then fled the scene in a Ford Fusion.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have asked for assistance identifying the men. Officials described one of the men as being about 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black skullcap, a black jacket, a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers.

The second man was about 28 years old, police said. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches tall. The man was last seen wearing a black skullcap, a green vest, a black shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The third man was last seen wearing a black ski-mask, a black leather jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).