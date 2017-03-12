27-year-old man fatally shot in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan — A 27-year-old man was fatally shot in Manhattan overnight, police said.

Semaj Smith, a Brooklyn resident, was found unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to chest and lower torso around 3:45 a.m. on Nagle Avenue, police said. Smith was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but he didn’t survive.

Smith had argued inside a store with another man before he was shot, police said. The two men went outside where the fight escalated and became violent.

No arrests have been made.