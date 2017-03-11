New book examines aging and habits for fuller life; identifying key factors in growing national suicide rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People are living longer than ever. These days, through science and other advancements, it’s also possible to live better as we age.

Dr. Robi Ludwig is the author of a new book on aging called “Your Best Age is Now”.

The book addresses issues that people face as they enter middle age, how to change your outlook and your habits to enjoy life to the fullest at any age.

Plus, suicide rates in the United States have surged to the highest levels in nearly 30 years. Each year some 35,000 people die by suicide.

That’s more than those who die by homicide.

In fact, suicide ranks as the 11th leading cause of death in the United States.

Marvin Scott and Dr. Jeffrey Gardere discuss the reasons behind the increase, how to identify risk factors, and what to do if someone you know needs help.