Video shows man being brutally beaten on lower Manhattan sidewalk as people walk by

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man was brutally beaten on a sidewalk in the Lower East Side Friday afternoon as pedestrians walked by — and it was all caught on camera.

Th attack happened around 2:45 p.m.

Police say two men chases a 24-year-old man north on Orchard Street towards Stanton Street. The men caught up to the victim in front of 156 Orchard Street and began to punch and kick him multiple times about the head, face and body.

The men then fled in a black livery vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.