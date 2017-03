STATEN ISLAND — A man was rushed to the hospital after being bitten by a snake he kept in his Staten Island home, police say.

The unidentified man was bitten by a venomous East African Gaboon Viper at his home on Richmond Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday. Police described his home as a “hoarder environment.”

The man cut the snake’s head off when he was bitten, police say.

He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

A Boa Constrictor was also recovered in the apartment.