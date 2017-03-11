Despite Bharara’s firing, don’t expect de Blasio corruption probe to end anytime soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Preet Bharara was one of the best known prosecutors in the country, best known for going after Wall Street tycoons and corrupt politicians of both parties.

But now that he is out of a job, political pundits say don't think those investigations are over.

"The de Blasio investigations are not going to end any time soon," Hank Sheinkopf, a political pundit said.

The U. S. attorney's office had so many investigations going that will continue even after Preet Bharara's tweet that he'd been fired.

Indictments had already been handed up in the prosecution of former top aides and allies of governor Cuomo for bid rigging and kickbacks.

And according to political pundit Hank Scheinkopf, the probes into Mayor de Blasio's fundraising tactics will live on and on now that there's a Republican in the White House.

"Any U.S. Attorney appointed by the White House and the Attorney General will make sure, they go forward," Sheinkopf said,"there will be no slips."

But what's still not clear is why the sudden reversal of fortune in the career of arguably the most powerful prosecutor in the country.

Just weeks after the election, Preet Bharara had been asked to stay on by the president himself and his attorney general.

"Maybe this was Attorney General Sessions remaking the Justice Department, but it is just as likely that Preet Bharara's independence was too much," Morgan Pehme, a PIX11 political analyst, told PIX11.

Bharara, a former chief counsel to Senator Charles Schumer, served for more than seven years as U.S. Attorney and went after Wall Street tycoons and elected officials, on both sides of the aisle, putting behind bars Democratic assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and Dean Skelos, Republican State Senate majority leader.

As for Bharara's future? No one is ruling out a run for public office. Bharara lives in Westchester County now so a New York City mayoral bid is out as he had always said he wanted to be U.S. Attorney forever.