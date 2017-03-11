Blizzard watch issued for major snowstorm arriving late Monday into Tuesday

NEW YORK – The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard watch for a major snowstorm due to arrive in parts of our area late Monday into Tuesday.

The winter storm is expected to bring strong and gusty winds, with snow accumulations between 12 and 18 inches for New York City, Long Island, southern Westchester, southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.

A brutal cold has moved in along with powerful wind gusts that’ll make for a painfully frigid weekend — leading up to a potential major storm next week.

Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a few flurries as temperatures drop into the 20s. The snow still around from Friday is likely to stick around through the weekend as Sunday’s weather will be quite similar.

Throughout the weekend, temperatures will struggle to get past the low 30s.

After the brutally cold weekend comes the possibility for a strong coastal storm on Tuesday producing a “significant” amount of snow, the NWS said. It’s still too early to say when that impending storm will hit on Tuesday or how much snow it will dump on the tri-state.

But all weather maps are indicating we are in for a storm developing late Monday night and lasting through Tuesday night. It has the makings of a strong coastal storm, and all the potential to become a full fledged nor’easter.

This storm will require three ingredients to get together at the perfect time. Gulf moisture, a cold injection of energy from Canada and a Pacific storm sending its energy eastward to meet up. In the world of meteorology, it’s like threading a needle, but when it does happen, that’s how you get memorable storms.