Bitter cold weekend sweeps in ahead of possible major snow storm

NEW YORK — A brutal cold has moved in along with powerful wind gusts that’ll make for a painfully frigid weekend.

The National Weather Service says the region is in for near-record cold as arctic air moves in after an earlier snow storm.

Temperatures fell into the 20s Saturday and slush and standing water froze in some places earlier in the morning.

Throughout the weekend, temperatures will struggle to get past the low 30s.

After the brutally cold weekend comes the possibility for a strong coastal storm on Tuesday producing a “significant” amount of snow, the NWS said. It’s still too early to say when that impending storm will hit on Tuesday or how much snow it will dump on the tri-state.

