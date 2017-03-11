After-school teacher charged with sexual assault on 9-year-old girl, sources say

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – Police sources say a Manhattan teacher sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl during after-school hours Friday afternoon.

Channing Parker, 22, was arrested after he allegedly forced a student at the IDEAL school of Manhattan on the Upper West Side to perform oral sex on him, according to sources.

The child was playing basketball with students Friday between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. when they decided to go see a movie inside. The after-school teacher asks the victim if she wants to stick around and continue playing basketball, but instead takes her to the bathroom and forces her to perform a sexual act, police sources said.

When the victim was picked up by her mother, she told her and was taken to Columbian Presbyterian Hospital for further examination. The victim’s mother also notified the school’s principal, according to sources.

Parker was charged with criminal sex act, sex abuse and act manner injurious to a minor, police sources said.