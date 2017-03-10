Suspect sought in robbery pattern targeting strippers on way home

THE BRONX – Police identified a suspect in a robbery pattern in at least two states targeting strippers on their way home, sources said.

Melissa Triana, 20, is wanted in a scheme along with a second individual in which they follow strippers home from the club and rob them of their money, police sources said late Thursday.

Cops say Melissa Triana, 20, and an unidentified man worked in tandem, preying on a 34-year-old woman walking toward her home in the vicinity of Fairmount Place and Southern Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday. The man walked up to the victim and punched her in the face before dragging her to the street and taking $1,300 from her, police said. The mugger then hopped in a grey Honda, which police say was being driven by Triana.

The pair is being sought in another case in New York and one in Connecticut, where they are accused of doing the same thing, according to sources.

No description was given of the second suspect. Police released a photo of Triona and her vehicle in hopes the public can help catch her and the accomplice.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.