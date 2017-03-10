Snow threatens Friday’s morning commute across the tri-state; here’s what to expect:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A surprising late-winter storm is expected to bear down across the tri-state Friday, threatening the morning commute and putting an end to the week's warmer weather.

A winter storm warning is in effect for eastern Suffolk County, where 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected. Snowfall will occur around daybreak and become heavy by mid-morning to the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory expires at 4 p.m.

Across much of the tri-state area, and winter weather advisory warns of 3 to 5 inches of accumulation. The advisory lasts through 2 p.m., estimating snow will develop from north to south and become heaviest during the morning rush-hour commute.

Snow is likely to begin falling between 6 and 7 a.m. in NYC, Long Island and northern New Jersey, and 8 a.m. in central and southern New Jersey.

Dozens of schools in the area are closed as a result of the storm. Click here to see a full list.

Here are the snow forecast totals for the fast moving system to impact the Region today. pic.twitter.com/YGxMH3gjWv — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 10, 2017

Total accumulations will be lightest in NYC and central and southern New Jersey, with 1 to 3 inches expected.

Three to 6 inches will accumulate in Westchester, the lower Hudson Valley, and Nassau and western Suffolk counties; and 6 to 8 inches in eastern Suffolk County and coastal Connecticut.

Snow should stop before the afternoon commute, tapering off around lunchtime in NYC and northern New Jersey, 2 p.m. in central New Jersey and Central Long Island, and 4 p.m. for eastern Long Island.

Visibility during the storm will be one quarter to a half-mile at times, and may include periods of sleek and freezing rain, causing hazardous travel conditions, the weather service warns.

Temperatures will hover around freezing during the storm.

While the snow will end as the weekend begins, bitter cold arctic air will continue, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s and wind chills in the single digits continuing.

PIX11's Joseph Punday contributed to this report.