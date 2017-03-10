Signs show April the giraffe is ‘ready for launch sequence,’ zoo says

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Could today be the day?

“April continues to have us all on edge; when it will be – wejust don’t know!” Animal Adventure Park said Friday of its giraffe April, whose impending labor has garnered global attention.

“All physical signs show we are ready for ‘launch sequence.'”

The upstate New York zoo said their keeper team captured the calf “kicking out,” a hopeful sign.

But as of Friday afternoon, still no baby. It’ll be April’s fourth calf, and the first for her 5-year-old mate Oliver.

The YouTube livestream has totaled more than 50 million views since it started in late February.

Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in rural Harpursville, told The Associated Press the response to April’s pregnancy has been “overwhelming” for him and his four-member staff, who also care for about 200 other animals.

But Patch says the response on social media from people around the world has been a “resounding positive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.