School closings and delays for Friday, March 10th

Schools in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have already closed or have delayed openings due to the incoming snow storm slated to hit the tri-state area.

NEW YORK

Arlington CSD (Dutchess County) – Closed

Beacon City SD (Dutchess County) – Closed

Bedford CSD (Westchester County) – Closed

Brewster CSD (Putnam County) – Closed

Ellenville Central School District (Ulster County – Opening delayed 2 hours

Elmsford UFSD (Orange County) – Closed

Florida UFSD (Orange County) – Closed

Greenburgh Eleven UFSD (Westchester County) – Opening delayed 2.5 hours

Harvey School (Westchester County) – Closed

Hawthorne County Day School (Westchester County) – Closed

Hendrick Hudson CSD (Westchester County) – Closed

Highland Falls CSD (Orange County) – Closed

Lakeland CSD (Westchester County) – Closed

Mahopac CSD (Putnam County) – Closed

Middletown City SD (Orange County) – Closed

Miraj Islamic School (Richmond) – Closed

Monroe-Woodbury CSD (Orange County) – Closed

Mount Pleasant CSD (Orange County) – Closed

Mt. Pleasant-Blythedale (Westchester County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

North Salem CSD (Westchester County) – Closed

Peekskill City SD (Westchester County) – Closed

Pine Bush CSD (Orange County) – Closed

Pleasantville UFSD (Westchester County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Pocantico Hills CSD (Westchester County) – Closed

Spackenkill UFSD (Dutchess County) – Closed

St. Dominic’s School (Rockland County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Tuxedo UFSD (Orange County) – Closed

Valhalla UFSD (Westchester) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Wallkill Central School District (Ulster County) – Closed

Warwick Valley CSD (Orange County) – Closed

Washingtonville CSD (Orange County) – Closed

NEW JERSEY

Academy for Children (Morris County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Bloomingdale SD (Passaic) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Boonton Township SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Butler SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Chester Township SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed

Dover Town SD (Morris) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Fredon Township SD (Sussex County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Haledon SD (Passaic County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Hanover Park RHSD (Morris County) – Opening delayed

Hardyston Township SD (Sussex County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Harrison SD (Hudson County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Hillside Twnsp SD (Union County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Hopatcong Bor. SD (Sussex County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Hudson Co. VSD (Hudson County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Jefferson Twnsp SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

John P Holland Charter (Passaic County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Kearny SD (Hudson County) – Opening delayed 1 hour

Kinnelon Bor. SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Lafayette Township SD (Sussex County) – Opening delayed 1.75 hours

Little Falls Township SD (Passaic County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Mendham Bor. SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Mendham Twnsp SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Morris Co.VSD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Morris SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Netcong SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Oratory Prep (Union County) – Closed

Parsippany-Troy Hills SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Pride Academy Charter School (Essex County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Randolph Township SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Riverdale SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 1.5 hours

Rockaway Township SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Roxbury Township SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Sinai Christian Academy (Union County) – Closed

The Calais School (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

Totowa SD (Passaic County) – Opening delayed 1 hour

Washington Township SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 horus

Wayne Township SD (Passaic County) – Opening delayed

West Milford Township SD (Passaic County) – Closed

Wharton Bor. SD (Morris County) – Opening delayed 2 hours

CONNECTICUT

Danbury School District (Fairfield) – Closed

Greenwich Public Schools (Fairfield) – Closed

New Canaan SD (Fairfield) – Closed

Norwalk SD (Fairfield) – Closed

Wilton School District (Fairfield) – Closed