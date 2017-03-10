Sanitation department ready for latest snow storm en route to hit NYC

NEW YORK – The sanitation department tells PIX11 it’s ready to meet the latest snow challenge.

We’ve gotten spoiled this winter, getting a lot less snow than last year and many more warmer days. Before we thought it was safe to shed the heavy coats and boots, another reminder comes that winter will be with us another 11 days. But there’s plenty of salt on hand to heal the wintry wound.

The sanitation department will have about 700 salt spreaders and 1,600 plows on the street after the first flakes begin to fall. This is only the second real taste of winter we’ve gotten so far. Last month you may recall, foot of the white stuff piled up over our area. Days later we unbundled ourselves as temperatures soared into record territory giving us the warmest February on record.

As ominous clouds in the night sky shielded the moon, PIX11 found diners in Union Square enjoying

an outdoor pre-spring dinner.

This has been a wacky winter, one day warm, the next frigid.

The National Weather Service says that’s not so unusual. Usually a few days each year, the temperatures in Florida are colder than Alaska.

The groundhog, like so many political pollsters, had a hard time getting it right. Punxutawney Phil saw his shadow suggesting six more weeks of winter while Staten Island Chuck saw no shadow, suggesting an early spring.

There’s still plenty of rock salt on hand – 300,000 tons of it. Things could get messy in the morning. 2400 sanitation workers will be on the street working split shifts trying to make the morning commute a lot easier.