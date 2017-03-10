NY state reaches pay settlement with owners of 10 Domino’s

NEW YORK — State officials say they’ve reached settlements with the owners of 10 Domino’s Pizza shops in New York who were accused of violating labor laws.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Thursday that the settlement reached with three franchisees totals $480,000 in restitution to hundreds of workers at Domino’s stores in Manhattan, Westchester, Nassau County and Montgomery County in the Mohawk Valley.

Schneiderman’s office filed a lawsuit against the franchisees and Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Dominos last May, alleging the companies had violated New York’s minimum wage and overtime regulations by underpaying hundreds of employees. The franchisees will be dismissed from the lawsuit as part of the settlement.

The attorney general’s office says it has settled investigations into labor law violations at 71 Domino’s pizza shops owned by 15 individual franchisees in New York state.

“In the past three years, my office’s investigations have revealed a consistent and outrageous record of disregard for workers’ rights by franchisees, and as we allege, with the full knowledge of Domino’s Pizza,” Schneiderman said. “My office will continue with our lawsuit against Domino’s Pizza to end the systemic violations of workers’ rights that have occurred in franchises across the State. We will not allow businesses to turn a blind eye to blatant violations that are cheating hard working New Yorkers out of a fair day’s pay.”