New York company recalls salami over allergy concerns

NEW YORK — A New York meat company has recalled nearly 6,000 pounds of salami products after the labels were incorrectly printed; the labels don’t mentioned the salami contains non-fat dairy milk: a known allergen.

Picone Meat Specialties, which makes its products out of Mamaroneck, recalled 5,750 pounds of products produced from April 1, 2016 – Jan. 18, 2017.

The following products are subject to the recall:

115-lb. Box containing 6 – 20-24 lb. vacuum-packed packages of “Uncle Guiseppe’s Spicy Dry Salami” bearing the case code P11.

209-lb. Box containing 12 – 20-24 lb. vacuum-packed packages of “Uncle Guiseppe’s Sweet Dry Salami” bearing the case code P17.

192-lb. Box containing 9 – 20-24 lb. vacuum-packed packages of “Uncle Guiseppe’s Spicy Soppressata Salami” bearing the case code P11.

327-lb. Box containing 13 – 20-24 lb. vacuum-packed packages of “Uncle Guiseppe’s Sweet Soppressata Salami” bearing the case code P17.

1,120 -lb. Box containing bulk 20-24 lb. vacuum-packed packages of “Uncle Guiseppe’s Sweet Soppressata Salami.”

658-lb. Box containing bulk 20-24 lb. vacuum-packed packages of “Uncle Guiseppe’s Spicy Soppressata Salami.”

1,203-lb. Box containing bulk 20-24 lb. vacuum-packed packages of “Uncle Guiseppe’s Sweet Dry Salami.”

525-lb. Box containing bulk 20-24 lb. vacuum-packed packages of “Uncle Guiseppe’s Spicy Dry Salami.”

300-lb. Bulk box containing vacuum-packed packages of “Giorgio’s Cacciatorino Piccante.”

300-lb. Bulk box containing vacuum-packed packages of “Giorgio’s Cacciatorino Dolce.”

400-lb. Bulk box containing vacuum-packed packages of “Giorgio’s Hot Soppressatta”

400-lb. Bulk box containing vacuum-packed packages of “Giorgio’s Sweet Soppressatta”

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. M4445” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations in New York.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of reactions to the non-fat dairy milk in the salami.