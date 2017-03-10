Man accused of showing porn to 11-year-old girl in Jackson Heights, then following her to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – Cops are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old girl, allegedly showed her porn on his phone and followed her to school Wednesday morning, police said.

The girl was walking to school when she was stopped by a man on Northern Boulevard and 82nd Street around 8:15 a.m., police said. The man showed her pornographic video on his cellphone and continued to follow her to school nearby, according to police.

Once the child was inside her school, the victim told officials about her creepy encounter, police said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 40s, fled to parts unknown, police said.

He is described as having medium complexion, about 5 feet 11 inches. The man was last seen with a gray sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans and dark sneakers white a white sole bottom with laces. Surveillance video from police shows him with his cellphone.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.