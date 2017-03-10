Hundreds of heroin packs seized, 8 arrested in Newark drug busts

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark police arrested eight people in connection with narcotic-related offenses.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Friday police in the Fifth Precinct made the arrests over a four day period.

During the four arrests, police confiscated 379 decks of heroin, 59 vials of cocaine and nearly $3,000 in cash.

Three of the suspects were charged with possession of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school.

“I am dedicated to taking the necessary steps to address crime and quality of life complaints. These officers responded to citizen complaints and took the necessary actions to address them. We encourage our citizens to continue reporting crime and quality of life issues so we can take action on their behalf,” said Ambrose.

The use of heroin throughout New Jersey has been climbing over the last few years.

According to statistics from the Department of Human Services, in 2015 nearly 3,000 people sought treatment for heroin in Essex County. Newark had the highest number of heroin substance abuse admissions at 55 percent.