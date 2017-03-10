Follow-up Friday: Brooklyn residents get gas, hot water back; Family fights rat infestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mother of four, Belinda Mainer from Brooklyn, had a major rat infestation in her Sutter avenue apartment.

"Management doesn't do nothing. Rats are in my walls, in my kitchen, in the hallways," said Mainer.

PIX11 news called management several times, and they refused to comment.

PIX11 news reached out to Housing Preservation and Development, the city agency that can make a transfer happen for Belinda and her family.

A spokesperson says they are looking into Mainer's case.

Mainer says after PIX11 News came, management is finally exterminating.

PIX11 News will stay on her story.

Devi Senauth Is a mother of three, who has to use buckets to heat water and bathe her children every day.

Her Irving Avenue apartment building has been without gas for close to a year.

"It's ridiculous really. We have children and seniors and they are suffering. No heat, no hot water, and no explanation," said Senauth.

On the second floor, PIX11 News found two grandmothers wearing several jackets and blankets to stay warm.

"It's terrible, I can't feel my fingers," said one grandma, who did not want to give her name.

Senauth says there was a massive fire in her building a year ago, ever since there have been problems with no gas.

PIX11 News reached out to the landlord and she promises to file the necessary paperwork by Friday.

The department of buildings and National Grid sprung into action and will turn in the gas as early as this weekend.

Gary Bromberg is a retired traffic enforcement agent who lives in Sheepshead Bay, says he is fighting the City he used to work for.

"I was denied a renewal to my Handicap parking permit. I have all the paperwork. I've been waiting month after month. It's ridiculous," said Bromberg.

He worked the streets of Brooklyn for 32 years and feels disrespected by the very City he served.

After he had a stroke last year, he walks with a cane. He has two doctors notes, and was still denied.

"What do I have to do," said Bromberg.

PIX11 News reached out the Department of Transportation and the Department of Health.

Bromberg finally got his disabled parking permit in the mail.

