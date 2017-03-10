Ex NY Regents chancellor, husband give $20M to NY library

NEW YORK — The former chancellor of New York’s state Board of Regents and her husband are giving $20 million to the New York Public Library.

The New York Times says the gift from Dr. Merryl H. Tisch and James S. Tisch will expand and strengthen the library’s education programming.

Merryl Tisch says she hopes the library can expand popular offerings like English language classes, add job training courses, after-school homework help and programs that expose students to the system’s research centers.

Tisch a former first-grade teacher with a doctorate in education, left the Board of Regents last year. She was at the helm through the state’s rocky shift to the Common Core.

James Tisch, who’s the president and chief executive of Loews Corporation, is on the library’s board of directors.