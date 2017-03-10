After a day of snow, comes a night of brutally cold temperatures that’ll feel like 0 degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The snow is over, for now, but brutal cold is moving in along with powerful wind gusts that'll make for a painfully frigid weekend.

The National Weather Service says the region is in for near-record cold overnight as arctic air moves in after an earlier snow storm.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s Friday evening and eventually into the teens overnight. But it could feel like zero degrees thanks to wind gusts up to 35 mph, the agency said.

Slush and standing water will freeze and black ice will form on untreated surfaces, making it potentially treacherous for pedestrians and drivers, the NWS said.

Throughout the weekend, temperatures will struggle to get past the low 30s.

Friday's freeze will flirt with the record low, the NWS said. The coldest March 10 on record was in 1929 when the mercury in Central Park dipped down to a brutal 12 degrees.

After a brutally cold weekend comes the possibility for a strong coastal storm on Tuesday producing a "significant" amount of snow, the NWS said. It's still too early to say when that impending storm will hit on Tuesday or how much snow it will dump on the tri-state. PIX11 News will continue to monitor the system's path and relay the latest forecasts.